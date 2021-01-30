Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Intel by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

