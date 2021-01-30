Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 3,078 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 91,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,474,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,518 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.