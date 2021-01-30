Curio Achieves Market Cap of $633,132.51 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Curio has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $633,132.51 and $23,357.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

