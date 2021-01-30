Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $2.48 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $504.52 million and approximately $491.01 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00007214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,422,813,038 coins and its circulating supply is 203,696,661 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

