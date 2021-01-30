CVCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $197,752.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $197,752.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.