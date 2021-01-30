CVCoin (CVN) Price Tops $0.0977 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $196,239.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

