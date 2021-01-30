CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $16.09. CVR Partners shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 29,272 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares in the company, valued at $131,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

