CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. 6,469,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.