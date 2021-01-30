CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,742 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.