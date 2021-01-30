Cwm LLC Acquires 128,875 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3,181.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,875 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

