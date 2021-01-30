Cwm LLC Acquires 5,258 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Stitch Fix worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $921,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,905 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.