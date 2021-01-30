Cwm LLC Acquires 75,942 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 165.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

