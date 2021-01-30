Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.42% of Zuora worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343 over the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

