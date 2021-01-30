Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

