Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 577,020.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

