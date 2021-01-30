Cwm LLC Buys 124,842 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.71% of OneSpaWorld worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

OSW stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.