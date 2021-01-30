Cwm LLC Buys 4,325 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.