Cwm LLC Buys 7,971 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Bruker worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of BRKR opened at $57.89 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

