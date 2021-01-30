Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,591 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.65 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

