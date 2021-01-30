Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.64 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

