Cwm LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

NYSE:SMG opened at $221.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

