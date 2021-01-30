Cwm LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507,104 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

