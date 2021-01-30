Cwm LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $793.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $751.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

