Cwm LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.