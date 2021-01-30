Cwm LLC Has $7.46 Million Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

