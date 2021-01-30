Cwm LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,379 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of SmileDirectClub worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock worth $122,381,000. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.