Cwm LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $156.30.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

