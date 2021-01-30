Cwm LLC Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of Green Dot worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $50.23 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

