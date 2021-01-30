Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.24% of National Vision worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $46.37 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.54, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

