Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,428 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

