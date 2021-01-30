Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.39. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

