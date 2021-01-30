Cwm LLC Purchases 2,306 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 5.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

