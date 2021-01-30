Cwm LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kadant worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $157.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

