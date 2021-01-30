Cwm LLC Purchases 23,699 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 656.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $205.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average of $189.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

