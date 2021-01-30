Cwm LLC Purchases 26,019 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.22% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,751,000 after acquiring an additional 636,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,921,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

