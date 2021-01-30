Cwm LLC Purchases 5,121 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

