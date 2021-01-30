Cwm LLC Purchases 650,916 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 24,702.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,916 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Zynga worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Zynga by 56.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zynga by 40.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.91 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,463. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

