Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vocera Communications worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,206 shares of company stock worth $5,012,165 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.