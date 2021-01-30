Cwm LLC Sells 10,542 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 178,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.