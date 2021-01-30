Cwm LLC Sells 29,969 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,969 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TELUS by 64.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 884,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TELUS by 76.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,687,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

TU stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

