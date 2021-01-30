Cwm LLC Sells 44,995 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,995 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

