Cwm LLC Sells 8,642 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after acquiring an additional 315,102 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

NYSE TD opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

