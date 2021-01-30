Cwm LLC Sells 9,379 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,771,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,162,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $81.55 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.