Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

