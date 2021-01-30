Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

UL opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

