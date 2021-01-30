Cwm LLC Trims Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,823 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.23% of Vonage worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.