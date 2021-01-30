Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

