CyberFM (CYFM) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One CyberFM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberFM has traded 98% lower against the dollar. CyberFM has a market cap of $116,406.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

CyberFM Token Profile

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm . CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberFM’s official website is cyber-fm.com

CyberFM Token Trading

CyberFM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberFM directly using US dollars.

