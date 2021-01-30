Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Invests $2.73 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Shares of FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.