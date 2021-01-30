DAD Trading 5% Higher This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $657,014.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAD has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

